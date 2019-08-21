Shropshire bin collections will be a day later due to bank holiday

As a result of the August bank holiday, collections in the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council areas will be made a day later than normal.

For example, collections that would normally be made on Monday will instead be made on Tuesday, continuing like this throughout the week with collections that would normally be made on Friday, August 30 being made on Saturday, August 31.

Collections will return to normal on September 2.

Any residents unsure about which day they should put out their recycling or waste, or wanting more information about how to recycle, are asked to check their collection calendar or their council’s website at shropshire.gov.uk/binday or www.telford.gov.uk/recycling

Tim Walters, communications manager at Veolia, said: “I would also like to remind people who may be having a clear out that the household recycling centres are open as usual over the bank holiday from 9am-5pm each day.”