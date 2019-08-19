One electrical fire reported every week in Shropshire

Analysis of Government figures by the fire charity Electrical Safety First found that in 2017/18 there were 604 accidental electrical kitchen fires in the West Midlands, with about 52 cases reported in Shropshire.

In its own study of 5,000 people, the charity also found that more than one in six people in the West Midlands admitted to not cleaning their oven in over a year, increasing the risk through a build-up of grease and grime.

Phil Buckle, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, said: "We’re well aware that the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the home from an electrical safety perspective due to the mixture of water, hot surfaces, flexible cables and electricity that can be found there.

"However, the worryingly high number of fires being caused where food is involved and as a direct result of the misuse of appliances in the kitchen shows that the public is in need of better education on electrical safety while cooking.

"I urge anyone who regularly uses electrical kitchen appliances to head to the Electrical Safety First website and make sure they’re clued up on the simple steps they need to take to ensure they’re being safe.

"We hope the videos and recipes we’ve produced with Rosemary Shrager provide a fun and engaging way to learn more about a serious subject.”

TV chef Rosemary Shrager is the celebrity ambassador for the charity's campaign.

She said: "Looking at the amount of fires being caused, it’s clear there is an enormous problem when it comes to Brits’ approach to kitchen safety which is causing far too many unnecessary mishaps.

"I’d like to see electrical safety added to the kitchen and dinner table etiquette that everybody should follow."