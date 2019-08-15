Bridgnorth inn up for sale for £1.5 million

After 16 years operating the Down Inn business partners Steve Ruffell-Hazell and Sharon Swordfish will be moving on to pastures new.

The popular venue based in Ludlow Road near Chetton has eight guest bedrooms and an annual turnover of £1.2m.

Mr Ruffell-Hazell, 52, said: "We have been here for 16 years and it's really time to move on an do something different. The Down Inn has been trading very well.

"There are eight good bedrooms and we get do well with tourists and business people booking accommodation. We have function room and provide a daily carvery and a traditional pub menu.

"We've put it on the market for personal reasons as we have other plans in the pipeline. I've always worked in the trade and I was previously employed by Toby Carvery.

"We've had a really good time here. The people have been really friendly. It's a great business, but it's time to do something different after almost two decades."

About 30 staff work at the inn which has hosted a variety of community and businesses events including Bridgnorth Jazz festival, the Blues Club, farmers' seminars, Bridgnorth Netball Club presentation and Bridgnorth Lions Club meetings and dinners.