Shropshire newlyweds donate gift money to cancer care

When newlyweds Karen Webster and Adrian Wilkes got married on June 1 they decided that instead of presents they would ask for donations in aid of Ludlow Cancer Support Group.

At the group’s Annual barbecue at Wigley’s Field Organic Allotments,in Dinham, the couple turned up with a cheque for £550.

Mrs Wilkes works as is a senior sister of ophthalmology at Wye Valley NHS Trust, while Mr Wilkes is a volunteer ambulance car driver for Falck, a patients’ transport service provider in Shropshire.

“Both Adrian and I decided we wanted to donate to a local cancer group that was meaningful to us, and, as Adrian is a cancer survivor, we felt this was perfect. We couldn’t have raised this amount without the generosity of our wedding guests, and we thank them all,” Mrs Wilkes said.

They are pictured with the support group's membership secretary Pauline Goslyn.

Ludlow Cancer Support Group meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month except in August.

Meetings will resume on September 13 at 11am in the Parish Room of St Peter’s Church, Henley Road, in Ludlow, SY8 1QZ.

Family and friends are welcome and a sandwich lunch, costing £2.50 may be ordered

More details are available by phoning 01584 875438.