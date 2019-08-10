£35,000 grants available for youth plans in Shropshire

The funding pot has come from the Co-op Foundation’s #iwill Fund which aims to make social action a part of life for residents, aged 10 to 20.

The campaign which is being run across England is a £40 million joint investment alongside the National Lottery Community Fund and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Co-op Foundation is acting as a match funder.

The fund has launched a new round of support with the help of a new £3m extension to the #iwill Fund, which will now run until 2022.

Community bodies with ideas for projects can put in bids.

A total of eight grants are expected to be made from this round and organisations have until midday on September 20 to apply.

Further rounds of funding will be launched later this year to focus on peer support for young people going through bereavement and for those moving from primary to secondary school.

The Foundation has already awarded almost £2m in grants.