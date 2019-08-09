Advertising
Knives, balaclavas and pepper spray seized from car in Telford
Four knives, balaclavas and pepper spray were seized from a car stopped by police in Telford.
The officers from West Mercia Police's operational patrol unit also found three people described as "three prolific offenders" and two of them were wanted in relation to other matters.
The OPU posted on Twitter: "Vehicle stopped in Telford containing three prolific offenders...two of which wanted for offences. Inside the vehicle was 4 knives, gloves, balaclavas, and pepper spray. You never know what you've prevented!!!!"
