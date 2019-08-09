Road closed as car stranded in Albrighton flood water

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle without assistance after getting stuck shortly before 6.50am, underneath the structure near near Wyvale Garden Centre, in Newport Road, Albrighton.

The road was subsequently closed and motorists diverted to surrounding lanes and the A41 Albrighton Bypass.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated that it received reports at 6.52am of a water rescue.

"Reports of vehicle and occupant stranded in floor water under railway bridge. No action was required by fire service as vehicle and occupant had self been assisted from floor water," it stated.

Crews including its Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Shrewsbury and Telford. An Operations officer also attended.

They left the scene shortly after 7am.

Staff at Albrighton Fire station tweeted: "Due to the rainfall last night/early hours of this morning. Please avoid trying to drive under the bridge by Wyvale Garden Centre Newport Road, A41."