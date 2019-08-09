Car gutted in suspected arson attack in Telford

Fire crews from Telford were called to Hadley Road, Hadley, following reports of a car discovered ablaze shortly before 1.20am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident was of "doubtful orgin" and that an investigation has been launched as a result.

Hoses

"Reports of car on fire. One car 100 per cent involved in fire," the brigade's website stated.

A crew from Wellington Fire Station attended the scene and used hoses and breathing gear to tackle the blaze.

The team remained at the scene until shortly after 1.30am.

West Mercia Police has been informed.