Architect firm hailed for 'visionary city' design created for Shropshire Council

Greenspace Architects, from Ellesmere, have been named in the 'Cities Visionary' category of the New Civil Engineer TechFest Awards 2019.

The firm has been shortlisted for its 'One Housing Scheme' which has been developed for Shropshire Council.

The scheme is designed as a model that can be used to extend rural towns or villages in the county. It sets out a master plan which is "distilled down from the garden city principles".

The new homes will be developed by Shropshire Council's local housing company, which plans to develop properties to help meet the 28,750 homes needed across the county by 2036.

Images of how the developments would work show circular sites made up of 60 homes in six clusters. It also includes play areas, an orchard, bus stop, a central green, and allotments.

A plan of the designs

Greenspace say the scheme "will embed digital technology into the fabric of the properties and community to help address the challenges from a growing and ageing population".

Richard James, Shropshire Council’s strategic development lead, worked with Greenspace Architects and University Centre Shrewsbury to create a vision for a development to make sure that the homes were fit for the future.

Advertising

He said: "It is possible to develop future homes that slash energy bills to almost nothing and create communities that improve people's health and wellbeing to prevent, reduce or delay people from going into hospital or ending up in care."

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and strategic planning, said: “This is an exciting scheme and is just one of the ways that we can directly address the challenge of unmet housing need that exists in Shropshire. Despite strong years of housing delivery by existing developers the challenges remain.

An artists impression of the designs

“A housing waiting list of over 5,000 individuals and families, coupled with an ageing population who want to live independently for longer and people wanting to live closer to where they work, point towards just some of the needs we are trying to meet.

Advertising

“It is important that we bring forward more homes that people can live in and enjoy for longer.”

The council sought out Greenspace Architects in Ellesmere for their award-winning approach to design and conservation, to help realise the vision.

Greenspace have made a name for themselves across the UK for their innovative 'eco-developments' underway across the country, including a ground-breaking eco-housing development north of Abergavenny in Monmouthshire.

Kevin Slack, Director of Greenspace Architects, says: "The Council challenged us to design a beautiful public realm that enhanced people's health and wellbeing using smart metropolitan spaces that were accessible and beneficial for a 'Super aging' Shropshire population."