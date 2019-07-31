Fire crews will join ambulance staff at all acid attacks, boss confirms

And bleed kits will be supplied to certain community centres and groups in a bid to carry out immediate first aid in the event of a stabbing, West Midlands Ambulance Service chief executive Anthony Marsh has confirmed.

Speaking at the trust’s annual meeting, Mr Marsh said he was pleased to have struck a deal with fire services across the region and said it should lead to better emergency care.

He said: “I am pleased to say that now, every time we get called to a suspected acid attack in the region, a call will go out and ensure a fire engine is also on its way.

“This is because fire engines obviously have a lot of water on board and can get that pumping quickly should it be needed. We have crews who have water and acid attack kits, but what we need quickly and in high volume quite often is water. and I am pleased to have this collaborative working.

“Like us, the fire services are pushed and need to manage their crews, but this is something that is really important.”

He added that he had been shocked by the rising number of acid attacks in the last few years.

“Ten years ago, if you said acid attack you would scratch your head and wonder what on earth they were on about, but now they are happening with worrying frequency.”

He added: “Stabbings as well are something that does worry me greatly. We have had an awful lot in the West Midlands.

Advertising

“Bleed kits, which include tourniquets, bandages and gels to help stop bleeding, are going out to places like defibrillators and should help those at the scene deliver emergency first aid while we are on the way.

“I have met so many people who have been impacted by stabbings, many fatal, and you just can’t believe it. There was one weekend when there were four young men fatally stabbed in Birmingham in completely separate incidents. It is a worry. We are going to be doing all we can to help get first aid to the scene immediately.”

Mr Marsh added that he was also encouraging ambulance staff to spend less time at certain call outs where they are less needed.

“Our staff are amazing and they go above and beyond,” he said.

Advertising

“They help people out. But in some cases they are helping out too much and probably doing more than is required of them.

“In some cases they could probably spend a little less time at certain call outs which do not warrant it.

“It is a minor thing and something that is really admirable that we are doing, but it is all about getting the crews back on the road for the next emergency.”