Shropshire pet owners could see tougher penalties for dog mess

Shropshire Council has agreed to set up a dog welfare task and finish group to consider how it can tackle nuisance caused by dogs.

The idea was brought forward by the chairman of the performance management scrutiny committee, Claire Wild, who said it is about time Shropshire Council tackles the issue head on.

Councillor Wild, who is also chairman of Berrington Parish Council, said dog fouling is one of the main complaints from residents.

"Shropshire Council only prosecutes about two people a year which is absolutely shameful considering the amount of dog fouling in the area," she said.

"I think we should actually set targets for our employees, because two a year is quite frankly not good enough. Other councils prosecute thousands.

"I know 99 per cent of people pick up after their dogs but it's not always the case and we need to do something about it."

She said in the past, wardens have not patrolled the streets at the right times and therefore have not been able to catch people.

The dog welfare task and finish group will also consider how the council deals with stray dogs and dog attacks.

Councillor Wild added: "I was out and about the other day and there was an incredibly nasty dog. A young kid nearly got very badly bitten. Sadly this is not an isolated case. We need to ensure the all dog owners know that if their dog has behavioural issues it needs to be kept on a lead."

The idea was backed by Labour leader Councillor Alan Mosley, but he said the council needs to be more proactive rather than just putting up warning signs.

He added: "The legislation is already there to do this so let's get on with it. I don't think we need a task and finish group to say that dog fouling should be punished and taken to court but I agree with what has been said.

"However, it needs to be more than just putting up signs. In Castlefields there is already one lamppost with four signs telling people to clean up after their dogs."