TV's Iolo Williams joins forces with Shropshire Wildlife Trust - with video

The naturalist, who lives just over the Welsh border near Montgomery, has featured in a short video shared on Shropshire Wildlife Trust's social media channels.

In the clip Iolo, who is best known for his nature shows on the BBC and S4C, tells of some of the remarkable creatures he has seen in Shropshire.

Iolo Williams introduces Shropshire Wildlife

"People often don't associate the county with wildlife, but I'm telling you now it is packed full of some amazing birds and mammals, plants and insects," he says.

"All over Shropshire I've been to watch merlins and ravens and breeding curlew, and now you've got pine martens as well.

"Your woodlands are stuffed full of some birds that have come all the way from Africa. Birds like pied flycatchers and wood warblers and redstarts.

"So please don't think it's a county that's not blessed with wildlife, because it is."

Iolo goes on to urge anyone with a love for wildlife to consider signing up to the Trust.

"It's not a big team and they punch well above their weight," he says.

"They're underpaid and they're overworked, but they are enthusiastic, they are knowledgeable, and if you are going to join any conservation organisation in this area, please join the Shropshire Wildlife Trust."