Topless picture causes Minor upset

By Toby Neal

Martin Robins was naturally delighted when his prized Shropshire motor made the cover of a magazine.

The Morris Minor made a magazine cover – but drew a letter of complaint

That's the way to do it... Martin's new picture with the hood folded correctly

That was until a reader wrote in making a Minor point.

And Martin was so mortified that he went back to the same location to have the picture taken all over again – this time with the hood of his 1966 Morris Minor folded down correctly.

The car, GNT 541D, was the featured cover car in the March and April edition of Minor Matters, the magazine of the Morris Minor Owners Club.

It was supplied by P Pierce’s Ercall Garage in Wellington, and its first nine owners were all from Shropshire.

The tenth is 68-year-old Martin, who lives in Wiltshire near RAF Hullavington, the main administration building of which served as the backdrop for the cover picture.

However, a Minor Matters reader afterwards wrote in to say that the hood was down "in the most awful way, splayed about over the place, ready to get blown about in a gust.

"Come on, there are clear and simple instructions in the owner's manual showing how to put down the hood and fold it neatly and safely.

"Surely the magazine should be setting an example to all owners who would 'go topless.'"

Martin said: "In the letter I was described as a 'sinner.' We have put the matter right as 'joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth.'"

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

