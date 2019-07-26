No summer hosepipe ban despite heatwave, says Severn Trent

The company says its preparations meant it has plenty of raw and treated water available.

Demand for treated water reached more than two billion litres on Thursday, as people across the Midlands upped their usage in temperatures well over 30C.

But Severn Trent’s network coped well with the extra demand after it put in extra work over the winter to ensure its customers could have all the water they needed.

James Jesic, managing director of production at Severn Trent, said: “We coped with weeks of high demand last year without having to put a hosepipe ban in place and we’ve made sure there won’t be one this year by improving our network and bringing on new sources of water.

“On top of that, our customers are some of the most water efficient in the country – using 25 per cent less water than some other areas – which means we got a real leg up when we started to recover after last year’s winter.

“But we’d always ask our customers to consider the best way to use water, especially when you consider that usage in countries like Germany is even lower – they use 10 litres a day less than us which is a target we can all aim for.”

Severn Trent’s reservoir levels are holding up well, and are currently around 87 per cent full, compared to 71 per cent at the same point last year.