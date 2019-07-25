Menu

Shropshire disability charity in appeal for volunteers

By Keri Trigg | News | Published:

A charity is appealing for more volunteers as it celebrates its third record-breaking year on the run.

A Remap volunteer at work

The Shropshire and Mid Wales branch of Remap, a national charity that produces bespoke aids and equipment for people with disabilities, has helped 132 clients in the last year.

Volunteers have solved problems ranging from modification of a professional artist’s easel, to creating gardening tool adaptations for a client who has difficulty gripping.

Remap works alongside healthcare professionals, engaging the knowledge and skills of a panel of local volunteer engineers and craftsmen with a range of skills from carpentry to electronics.

As a result of the increase in client referrals, Remap is in need of more volunteers. Anyone with a keen interest in DIY, from woodwork to a more technical engineering background, would be welcomed in the group.

Branch Chairman John Graham said: “Shropshire Remap are always seeking volunteers to enable us to continue to support people with disabilities and difficulties by making aids and equipment to improve their quality of life and independence.

"Volunteers with either specific or general skills are welcome such as engineers, woodworkers, electric or electronics, metalworkers, or just good DIYers."

