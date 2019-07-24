Shooting accused asked friend to keep quiet about accomplice

Kyle Roy, 28, is accused of discharging a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on January 19, in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery.

He allegedly went to the address with an accomplice following a row in a pub with Audi owner Ishmael Zafar. The car's rear window was damaged by the blast.

Giving evidence Sophie Crompton, told Shrewsbury Crown Court she had earlier arranged to go out for the evening with Roy, a friend, and that he picked her up in a dark coloured car driven by a man she knew as 'AJ' or Antoine.

She told the jury: "Antoine and Kyle were speaking to each other. I wasn't really sure what it was about at that time. It was just about an altercation that happened between Kyle and I didn't know who else.

"He said when he was in the King's Head, in Hadley, he had an argument with somebody."

Mr Graham Russell, prosecuting barrister, then asked her if anything else was said.

Miss Crompton replied: "Kyle was on the phone. I couldn't hear everything that he said because I was in the back. He said that he couldn't talk because there was another person in the car.

"He spoke to somebody else about picking something up from behind the shops in Leegomery. He seemed normal. We went clubbing."

She said the next morning Roy told her that armed police had visited his mother' house, in Telford, and wanted to speak to them.

"He told me to speak the truth about the time that he picked me up. He asked me not to mention AJ," she added.

Mr Russell also showed the jury security camera footage of a dark coloured car arriving, in Hurleybrook Way, at about 8.30pm, and carrying out a turning manoeuvre before a man is seen alighting. The man goes towards the Audi and steps to one side before running back to the other car which is then driven away.

He also showed the jury footage from inside the Hop & Vine, formerly the King's Head - where Roy and Mr Zafar were involved in an row over a gaming machine about an hour earlier.

The jury previously heard evidence from Mr Zafar's brother Mohammed how the sound of a loud noise alerted the family to the damaged car.

"I heard a loud bang. We looked at each other and we looked at the security camera TV screen. We saw a black Honda leaving. We ran outside to see what the noise was.

"The back windscreen was put through and the neighbours came out," he told the court.

Roy, now of Manchester, denies the offence. The trial continues.