Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Shropshire and Mid Wales

By Kirsten Rawlins | News | Published:

A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms set to arrive in Shropshire and Mid Wales early this evening.

The Met Office released the 'yellow' alert this morning, with thunder and lightning due to begin at 6pm until 9am tomorrow morning.

The weather service has cautioned there is a 'slight chance' of power cuts and 'other services to some homes and businesses could be lost'.

See the Met Office forecast released this morning here:

Tuesday morning forecast 23/07/19

"There is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," says the Met Office website.

"There is a small chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus."

The warning of storms comes as temperatures soar across Shropshire and Mid Wales, with Shrewsbury and Ludlow set to see heights of 30C (86F) today.

For more on today's heatwave, click here

