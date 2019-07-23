Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Shropshire and Mid Wales

The Met Office released the 'yellow' alert this morning, with thunder and lightning due to begin at 6pm until 9am tomorrow morning.

The weather service has cautioned there is a 'slight chance' of power cuts and 'other services to some homes and businesses could be lost'.

"There is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," says the Met Office website.

"There is a small chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus."

The warning of storms comes as temperatures soar across Shropshire and Mid Wales, with Shrewsbury and Ludlow set to see heights of 30C (86F) today.

