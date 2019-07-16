Toilet roll fire at Stoke Heath Young Offenders' Institute

The fire happened on a third floor landing at Stoke Heath Young Offenders' Institute, and was started with waste paper and toilet paper at about 11.45pm on Saturday night.

Firefighters attended from Market Drayton and Hodnet, but the blaze had been extinguished by staff by the time they arrived.

Police were also called but did not attend. Eleanor Harris of West Mercia Police said the matter was being dealt with by the centre.

Neither police or the fire service could confirm if the fire was being treated as an arson.

Stoke Heath Young Offender's Institute was approached for comment.