Former world judo champion found dead on The Wrekin, aged just 36

The double-Olympian had been appointed coach of the Welsh national team just four months ago.

His body was found at the beauty spot near Wellington on Monday.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

The former Wolverhampton Judo Club ace, who lived in Telford, held both the world and European titles in 60kg events, which he won in 2005 and 2006.

He also won gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and represented Great Britain at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games at Athens and Beijing respectively.

Long-time coach and friend Fitzroy Davis said: “Knowing Craig from the age of 15, I can look back on our time working together with fond memories and fun times.

“At the pinnacle of his career, winning the World Championships in Cairo 2005, he was in my eyes one of the true greats of British Judo.

"His dedication to the sport he loved will stay with me forever and I will cherish the time we spent together.

"Craig will be a huge loss to the sport but I hope his achievements and his incredible story will inspire future generations to come.”

The judo star, from Wednesfield, took a two-year self-imposed break from the sport after a disappointing performance in Beijing and moved up to compete in the under-66kg category on his return.

But his comeback was shortlived and he quit competition at the age of 29 to become a coach, going on to manage Austria’s national squad.

In 2012, he was inducted into the Wolverhampton Sporting Hall of Fame.

The former Heath Park School pupil started his career at Wolverhampton Judo Club before moving to Hardy Spicer 83 Judo Club in Birmingham at the age of 14.

He also trained full-time as part of the National Academy at Bisham Abbey. He was only the second man, along with Neil Adams, to hold both the world and European titles.

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said: “It is with great shock to hear of the passing of Craig.

"He was the most talented judoka that I have ever had the pleasure to watch competing for Great Britain.

He was reported missing by his family on Sunday leading to a police search.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “A body was subsequently found at The Wrekin early on Monday morning.

“No third party is believed to have been involved. The coroner has been informed.”

