Increase in same-sex couples tying the knot in Shropshire

In the Shropshire Council area, there were 43 same-sex weddings in 2016, compared to 38 the previous year, showing a 13 per cent increase.

According to the latest figures, Telford & Wrekin saw 22 gay weddings in 2016, compared to 18 in 2015.

There were 19 same-sex weddings in Powys compared to 20 the previous year, showing a fall of five per cent, one of the only places to see a drop in England and Wales.

When opposite-sex couples are included, there were 1,890 marriages in Shropshire, 657 in Telford & Wrekin and 923 in Powys in 2016.

Of those in Shropshire and Powys, only two per cent were between same-sex couples and three per cent were in Telford & Wrekin.

Same-sex marriages have been legal since March 2014, but 2015 was the first calendar year that they were recorded.

In Shropshire, 14 weddings were between men and 29 between women during 2016, while in Telford & Wrekin, eight weddings were between men and 14 between women.

In Powys, 10 marriages were between men and nine between women.

Advertising

Recognition

The chief executive of Humanists UK, a charity which promotes non-religious values, Andrew Copson said: "The rising number of same-sex marriages in England and Wales is undoubtedly a reflection of the progress made in recent years.

"But we still don't have equality for all – we urgently need legal recognition of same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland and humanist marriages in England and Wales so that more people can have the marriage they deserve and want."

LGTBQ rights campaign groups say the trend is a reflection of the progress made in England in recent years on gay couples' rights.

Advertising

But Stonewall, a charity which fights for LGTBQ people's rights, said there is a lot of work left to do to build a more equal society.

A spokesperson from Stonewall said: "It’s great to see the number of same-sex marriages increasing in England and Wales, but we know there’s so much left to do to create a safer environment for LGTB people."

Across Wales, there were 372 same-sex marriages in 2016, 13% than in the previous year.

Across England, there were 6,637 same-sex marriages in 2016, 8% more than in the previous year.

The data does not include same-sex civil partnerships which were converted into a marriage.

More than 1.5 million people marched in London this weekend in the biggest Pride parade ever hosted in the UK, according to organisers.