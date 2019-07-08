Village history exhibition spotlights Wolves legend

The exhibition is titled Family Life, and will tell the stories of villagers and the colourful local characters through family photographs, artefacts, and anecdotes.

The story of Gerry and his exploits are a main feature. He was born in Claverley and lived in the village most of his life, and remains local today.

A loyal servant of Wolves for 13 years, he won two league championships and one FA Cup winner's medal.

Before retiring he also played for Walsall and Wellington Town, finally hanging up his boots as player-manager of Bridgnorth Town FC.

"His family have kindly allowed us access to the family archive which contains a treasure trove of family photographs and memories," said John Burns of the society.

"He was a stalwart of the Wolves team when they won the Football League in 1957 and 1958 and were FA Cup winners in 1960. A true legend.

"Many other stories are featured giving a great insight into village and family life from the 1930s to the present day."

The exhibition is at Claverley Village Hall, with last entry at 2pm on Tuesday July 16.

"Bridgnorth Library branch manager Emma Spenser will attend on Saturday 13th with a display stand and will be available to answer questions or queries people may have about Bridgnorth, the library and Shropshire Archives.

"Our researchers will be available for help with any military, family or local history questions, not necessarily just about Claverley.

"At the same time as the exhibition our ever-popular Claverley Flower Festival, which is open July 13 to 15, is being held. These two events along with the availability of beverages and lunch or sandwiches from our local historic pubs the Plough and the Crown can make a great day out."