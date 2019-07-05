Staffordshire Hoard: Gold and silver treasure still holds its magic 10 years on

But that find barely scratched the surface, merely hinting at the huge collection of historically vital artefacts that lay beneath that field in Hammerwich, near Lichfield.

Item after item emerged from the ground. When finally the dig came to an end, 4,000 items of gold, silver and garnets had been found.

The Staffordshire Hoard, the largest collection of Anglo-Saxon gold and silver found anywhere in the world, was discovered by Burntwood detectorist Terry 10 years ago today.

Since approximately 700AD the treasures had lain untouched a few feet below the surface of a farmer Fred Johnson’s field until the find on July 5, 2009.

Mr Johnson, the owner of the field, still remembers the day as if it was yesterday.

Farmer Fred Johnson, Staffordshire County Council leader Philip Atkins and former county council archaeologist Steve Dean reunited for the 10th anniversary

“If anyone had told me that there was treasure in one of my fields I would have laughed at them,” he said.

“When the metal detectorist showed me the first couple of items I wasn’t too sure what they were. And then it kept on coming, more and more.

“The archaeologists must have been in the field for about five or six weeks and then I think it slowly sunk in that this was definitely something pretty spectacular.

“I have tried not to let it change my life too much, and obviously the money has come in useful. I still enjoy talking about it and I suppose it’s helped make Staffordshire famous.”

This week Mr Johnson reunited with the archaeologist who led the excavation and the then – and current – leader of Staffordshire County Council to relive the moment.

In 2009, the Hoard was valued at more than £3 million. It includes 5.094 kilos of gold, 1.442 kilos of silver and 3,500 garnets – a type of precious stone.

Items from the Staffordshire Hoard

Steve Dean, Staffordshire County Council’s former archaeologist, who led the excavation work, said: “The discovery of the hoard is an amazing story and as the archaeologist involved in the excavation, it is a part of my life I won’t forget in a hurry.

“I think we quickly realised how significant a find it was but keeping it a secret and getting the items safely out of the ground was the biggest challenge. Finding one such item would have been a career triumph but the sheer amount of items was incredible.

“It doesn’t feel like it was 10 years ago but it was nice to be back in the field and to meet Fred again. And, now with all the items conserved, we have a clearer picture of where they came from and how they were used, before they were buried some 1,300 years ago.”

A gold piece which features a Latin inscription

Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, added: “It certainly doesn’t feel like 10 years ago since the discovery and I can still remember how magical it was, not just for the immediate team, but for everyone in Staffordshire and even across the globe.

Phone call from the Vatican

“During the time of its discovery all eyes were on Staffordshire, even garnering interest from as far as China. Not to mention a phone call from the Vatican.

“Even to this day, it remains the largest find of its kind in the world and still has people talking.

“And, with designs of the objects being linked to many regions across Europe, it is now part of our fascinating history and giving people another great reason to visit Staffordshire.”

In late 2012, the hoard field was ploughed again and a further 81 small items, including a second ‘cheek piece’ were found.

The archaeologists are now satisfied that everything has been found, although researchers say there is a very slim chance that further tiny fragments may be buried deeper within the plough soil, which the latest survey was unable to detect.

Two conservators inspect a reconstruction of a Helmet found in the Staffordshire Hoard at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Birmingham.

A decade on work is still on-going behind the scenes to discover the history and secrets of the world-famous Staffordshire Hoard.

Since the find, the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery have been leading research and conservation programmes.

Hundreds of small pieces that were discovered have been painstakingly reassembled to recreate the objects they once made up.

The two museums' on-going research hopes to address how the treasure came to be buried in the Staffordshire field, who did it originally belong to and how the such stunningly intricate artefacts were made – at a time when tools were primitive.

The artefacts have tentatively been dated to the seventh or eighth centuries, placing the origin of the items in the time of the Kingdom of Mercia.

The average quality of the workmanship is extremely high and researchers say it is remarkable in view of the large number of individual objects, such as swords or helmets, from which the elements in the Hoard came.

A biblical inscription from an item in the hoard is written and is misspelled in two places, and reads 'Rise up, o Lord, and may thy enemies be scattered and those who hate thee... be dispersed and those who hate you be driven from your face'.

A folded cross discovered as part of the Staffordshire Hoard

From 2014 to 2017, the helmet was studied as part of the research project on the treasure funded by Historic England and the museums, which will be revealed later this year.

Toby Watley, director of collections at Birmingham Museums Trust, said: "Ten years on since its discovery, the Staffordshire Hoard remains one of our most popular galleries and continues to fascinate and inspire visitors here at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, at The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery, and on tours.

“The public’s interest goes beyond the museum displays – the Staffordshire Hoard has become part the region’s shared history. From the queues that formed when the first pieces went on display, to the reveal of the replica helmets last year, the collection has captured the public’s imagination and showed the impact that museum objects can have.

“With the research still to be revealed later this year, the Staffordshire Hoard will continue to bring history to life and inspire generations to come.”

'Stunning treasure'

Councillor Lorraine Beardmore, Stoke-on-Trent City Council cabinet member for sport, culture and leisure, said: “This stunning treasure continues to change our perceptions and improve our understanding of ancient Britain.

"In just 10 years, the efforts of a dedicated team of archaeologists, curators and Anglo-Saxon experts have made huge strides to catalogue, preserve and research these wonderful, delicate ancient artefacts.

“This work has been taking place at the same time as exhibitions of the treasure have been packing museums throughout the region – over what was once the kingdom of Mercia – as well as at the British Museum and other museums across the country and internationally."

Since its discovery in summer 2009, the treasure has been exhibited at many venues, including museums in the West Midlands, a castle and a cathedral. All this at a time when research and conservation work is also taking place to understand the artefacts – a unique achievement for a unique treasure.

The hoard even attracted interest from the Vatican – when a replica of a cross found was presented to the Pope as a gift.

The Staffordshire Hoard has been displayed to great acclaim in Washington DC and in just the first three weeks of it being exhibited in the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery, it attracted an audience of 55,000 people – many who queued for more than four hours to glimpse the unparalleled artefacts, making it the most successful exhibition ever at the museum.

Now, the Staffordshire Hoard is owned by Birmingham City Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council, and cared for by Birmingham Museums Trust and the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery - where it has been viewed by more than four million people.

Both Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery and the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery have a permanent display of the Staffordshire Hoard. In order to see the Hoard to its fullest extent, it is advisable to visit both museums – which boast free entry.