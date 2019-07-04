Student paramedic killed in ambulance crash

The 31-year-old university student paramedic died after being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham following the crash in Staffordshire at around 5.45pm yesterday.

The collision involved the ambulance and a BMW 3 Series and happened at the junction of Anslow Road and Belmot Road in Needwood, between Burton-upon-Trent and Rugeley.

Two other ambulance crew members were assessed at the scene and taken to Queens Hospital Burton for a check-up but were later discharged.

The woman driving the BMW injured her leg was taken to the same hospital by land ambulance but her injuries were not said to be life-threatening.

Police are now investigating the crash, with officers from the Staffordshire & West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit at the scene late into the night.

West Midlands Ambulance Trust chief executive Anthony Marsh said his staff would would be working closely with the police on the investigation.

“This is an incident that will affect every member of our staff," he added.

"Our staff deal with difficult incidents every day, but to lose one of your colleagues will always make it that much harder.

"We are very lucky to have so many student paramedics who want to work with us and it is tragic that someone who showed so much promise has died doing the job that they loved.”

The air ambulance was sent from Cosford, while paramedics, the air ambulance crew from Staffordshire and a rapid response vehicle were also sent to the scene.

The woman's family are being supported by specialist officers.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation, contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 619 of July 3.