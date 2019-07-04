RSPCA bracing for steep rise in number of dumped pets over summer

RSPCA staff are bracing themselves for a huge increase in calls over the seasonal abandonment of pets at this time of year, often found left in boxes, thrown in bins or left on the side of roads.

A breakdown of the number of abandoned animals reported in the Midlands last summer saw the West Midlands top the list with 1,152, followed by Lincolnshire with 685 and Staffordshire with 475.

Shropshire was listed eighth, with 228 reports, among the 10 Midland counties.

Throughout June, July and August last year, the charity received 23,673 calls about dumped animals – which equates to one call every six minutes, and represents a rise of more than 85 percent on the number of animals reported abandoned during the colder months.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA’S chief inspectorate officer, said: “Sadly, we see a dramatic increase in the number of animals abandoned in the summer. From unwanted newborn kittens and puppies dumped in boxes and bins, exotic pets cast aside or horses abandoned in someone else’s field, dumped like rubbish.

“There is never an excuse to abandon an animal in this way and we would urge anyone who is struggling to cope with their pets to contact us or other charities for help.

“The peak in animals being abandoned in the summer puts a massive strain on our inspectors, animal centres and branches who are left picking up the pieces when an animal is dumped.”

He said it was not clear why the figures rise so dramatically in the warmer months but suggested if may be that some people dump their pets when they go away on holiday or that they feel less guilty abandoning them when the weather is kinder.

Among those abandoned last year was a small hamster who was seen being tipped out of its cage by a man in Sutton Coldfield. The incident was reported and the hamster later rehomed.