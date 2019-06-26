Summer at last! Warmer weather on its way after heavy rainfall

Temperatures across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire are set to peak at 25C (77F).

Sunshine will finally shine tomorrow, with temperatures expected to reach 20C, slowly creeping up to the higher temperatures on Saturday.

But the heatwave is not expected to last for long, with colder air bringing an end to the hot spell by Monday.

Heat Health Alerts have already been put in place by the Met Office with Public Health England, urging people to keep safe.

A current yellow warning for hot weather is on the way, with social and healthcare services already on stand-by.

Dan Suri, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “It’s going to get hot and humid for some from Wednesday, with the highest temperatures expected across southern and western parts of the UK.

"Heatwave thresholds will therefore be met across some parts of the UK later this week and into the weekend.

"It’ll feel very muggy for many this week, especially overnight as temperatures are likely to stay into the high teens and possibly low 20s Celsius in urban areas.”

The highest temperature on record for June is 35.6C (96F), recorded in London on June 29, 1957, and in Southampton on June 28, 1976.

And meteorologists believe there is a "slight" chance the record to be broken, due to the incoming heatwave.

It comes after thunderstorms brought torrential rain, with roads flooded and delays for motorists.