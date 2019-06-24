Hilltop ceremony remembers tragic airmen

A memorial on Brown Clee Hill, which was erected in 1981, records the deaths of the 23 Allied and German airmen who died during the war. A further two died when a jet hit the hill in January 1969.

The service is planned for 2pm. A convoy will leave the Boyne Arms at about 1.30pm, to drive along the private estate roads to get near to the site.

The service will take place at the memorial, conducted by the Rev Val Smith. The party will include members of the Royal British Legion carrying standards and a bugler who will play the Last Post.