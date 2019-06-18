Volunteers call by Shropshire talking newspaper for the blind

The East Shropshire Talking Newspaper has been going since 1990, providing 90-minute recordings of the best, most important, and entertaining Shropshire news of the previous seven days.

The service is available to the blind, who are unable to read a paper.

Currently the team producing and supplying the recordings is made up of around 50 volunteers but chairman Robert Green has urged anyone interested in helping to make and provide the recordings to get in touch.

The recordings are currently provided on memory sticks once a week to the listeners, who can use USB players which are also provided by the Talking Newspaper, to listen to.

The memory sticks are delivered by post and also returned by post, with no charge.

Over the 30-year period the charity has produced a recording every week apart from two occasions – once owing to snow preventing the volunteers getting in to record, and once because of a fire in the studio.

Mr Green explained how the service is vital to its users.

He said: "People do see us as the link between the listener and the outside world. If you cannot see to read and do not have access to a radio you are very limited so it is that link to the outside world."

Selection

The charity covers the entire of the East Shropshire area, and provides recordings for people in a number of towns and villages, including Market Drayton, Alveley, Highley, Claverley, Newport, Shifnal, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Telford, and Albrighton.

It is recorded every Wednesday and contains a selection of around 30 stories identified by the group's editors.

The programme is hosted by a presenter with two readers and a recording engineer making sure the audio is captured for the listeners.

On Thursday mornings a team copies the recording to the memory sticks, then sets about the task of posting out 170 copies.

Mr Green said any help would be welcomed.

He said: "At the moment we are looking for people to help on a Thursday morning with the process of copying the memory sticks for about an hour from 8am to 9am.

"We also require people to put those memory sticks into pouches between 10am and noon on Thursdays for them to be delivered to the listeners.

"We are also looking for readers, between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesdays – we are always keen to boost our rota of readers."

Anyone interested in volunteering can find out more information on the group's website at eastshropshiretn.co.uk

Alternatively people can call 01952 241888 or e-mail eastshropshiretn@gmail.com.