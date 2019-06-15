RSPCA appeal after man violently beats cat in Snapchat video

Distressing footage showed the man smacking the terrified cat three times on its head before forcefully throwing it onto a bed.

The cat was thrown so hard it bounces off the bed

The cat then cries out before running to hide in a corner while the man abusing the cat and the person filming cruelly start laughing.

A member of the public in the West Midlands spotted the video on May 25 and flagged it up to the RSPCA, which has now launched an investigation.

The terrified cat being carried before it was filmed being attacked

Boris Lasserre, an inspector for the animal welfare charity, said: "We are appealing to the wider public to see if anyone can recognise the person subjecting the cat to this deliberate and violent beating and also the man who is filming this sick attack.

“This is shocking behaviour and totally unacceptable. It is quite clear from the video that the cat is terrified even before it receives the repeated blows and is violently thrown down onto the bed.

"We are appealing to anyone who may recognise something on this video to please come forward: it may be that they know the person, the cat, the room or the Snapchat username which posted the video - ‘the nyah Way’.

“It may be friends, family, or even the parents who may not be aware that the family pet is being subjected to such gratuitous brutality.

Do you know this man?

"I have a specific set of questions for these individuals when they are found. The laughing from both of them throughout the attack shows they have a very worrying lack of humanity and empathy for the suffering of a living creature.”

Boris added: “We are keen to identify the individual filming and the individual subjecting the cat to the beating. We are now hoping the general public can help provide us with the information we need to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information about this should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.