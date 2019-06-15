Flood warnings remain in place in Shropshire

Warnings remain along the River Severn and River Vyrnwy where flooding is expected.

Further alerts where flooding is possible have been made for the River Sow and River Penk, Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and The River Dee Catchment from Whitchurch to Chester.

River levels have risen throughout the county as a result of heavy rainfall, including in Bridgnorth where flooding is expected to continue throughout the day, affecting properties on Severnside.

Another drone view of the River Severn floods taken this evening from near Cound https://t.co/I2adoDCk2q pic.twitter.com/GgjhJC1yKm — Virtual Shropshire (@vshropshire) June 15, 2019

Flooding is also expected to continue in Quatford, Hampton Loade and Highley where a number of properties and roads in and around the area have been affected.

Levels at the Bridgnorth gauge peaked at 4.31m last night.

The River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield has also flooded and is expected to continue to flood throughout today, particular around Ferry Road.

Ferry Road in Jackfield is closed. Some gardens flooded, but looks like it’s starting to drop a little now. Amazing sight though. pic.twitter.com/bndHKBLXKW — Carolyn Healy (@CarolynHealy) June 15, 2019

Levels at the Buildwas gauge peaked last night at 4.94m.

Further localised showers are expected to fall around Sandy Lane and Severnside in Stourport where levels peaked this morning at 3.86m, although the flood warning is forecasted to be removed today.

River Vyrnwy levels are high but steady at the Cae Howel river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains at Melverley and Maesbrook. Flooding is affecting properties and roads in and around both areas, including the Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads, but is not forecast to worsen.

Rivers levels are generally falling throughout the county, but still pose a flood risk, with the Environmental Agency saying it is closely monitoring the situation.

Hannah and Ben are out monitoring the river #Severn high flows this morning as they travel #safely through and past #Bewdley @EnvAgencyMids #TeamEA pic.twitter.com/U0AioJfAI8 — Barry Killner (@BarryKillnerEA) June 16, 2019

People are being encouraged to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

Although easing, the downpour has continued to cause chaos throughout the weekend with numerous pubs, clubs, roads and businesses having to shut.

End of Saturday and we’ve still got an extremely full Severn with multiple flood warnings & alerts.



Levels still very high but beginning to drop slowly upstream of #Bridgnorth



Bridgnorth to Upton levels are rising steadily



Downstream of Upton levels are very high but steady pic.twitter.com/h9HA5Tnjif — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 15, 2019

Offices at Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury and Gravel Hill Lane have also been affected, along with low lying land and roads adjacent to the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

The Boat Inn, Jackfield, is understood to have shut last night due to flooding and is expected to reopen as river levels fall.

The Shrewsbury junior parkrun has also been cancelled this morning due to the route being flooded.

We never like to cancel #Shrewsbury junior parkrun but as the route is flooded we really have no choice, tomorrow’s junior parkrun is cancelled. The safety of children is paramount. We’ll see you next week. Pls RT pic.twitter.com/kJQJI2PP10 — SY junior parkrun (@SYjuniorparkrun) June 15, 2019

