Flood warnings remain in place in Shropshire
As parts of Shropshire were blessed with a ray of sunshine yesterday afternoon, multiple flood warnings are still in place around the county today.
Warnings remain along the River Severn and River Vyrnwy where flooding is expected.
Further alerts where flooding is possible have been made for the River Sow and River Penk, Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and The River Dee Catchment from Whitchurch to Chester.
River levels have risen throughout the county as a result of heavy rainfall, including in Bridgnorth where flooding is expected to continue throughout the day, affecting properties on Severnside.
Flooding is also expected to continue in Quatford, Hampton Loade and Highley where a number of properties and roads in and around the area have been affected.
Levels at the Bridgnorth gauge peaked at 4.31m last night.
The River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield has also flooded and is expected to continue to flood throughout today, particular around Ferry Road.
Levels at the Buildwas gauge peaked last night at 4.94m.
Further localised showers are expected to fall around Sandy Lane and Severnside in Stourport where levels peaked this morning at 3.86m, although the flood warning is forecasted to be removed today.
River Vyrnwy levels are high but steady at the Cae Howel river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains at Melverley and Maesbrook. Flooding is affecting properties and roads in and around both areas, including the Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads, but is not forecast to worsen.
Rivers levels are generally falling throughout the county, but still pose a flood risk, with the Environmental Agency saying it is closely monitoring the situation.
People are being encouraged to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.
Although easing, the downpour has continued to cause chaos throughout the weekend with numerous pubs, clubs, roads and businesses having to shut.
Offices at Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury and Gravel Hill Lane have also been affected, along with low lying land and roads adjacent to the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.
The Boat Inn, Jackfield, is understood to have shut last night due to flooding and is expected to reopen as river levels fall.
The Shrewsbury junior parkrun has also been cancelled this morning due to the route being flooded.
See today's weather forecast here:
