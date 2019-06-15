Flood warnings in place for Shropshire as river levels expected to remain high

The warnings, meaning flooding is expected, have been issued for the River Severn and the River Vyrnwy.

Further flood alerts, where flooding is possible, are in place for the River Severn; Rea Brook and Cound Brook; the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence; the Tern and Perry Catchments; the Upper Teme and the River Dee from Whitchurch to Chester.

Thanks.



This is the River Teme today very close to the location of the dry river bed in my previous tweet. https://t.co/nI1EFcDa5V — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 15, 2019

River levels have risen at the Buildwas, Bridgnorth and Welshbridge river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall.

Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected from this morning.

Flooding is understood to be affecting properties and roads in and around Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth; Quatford Caravan Park and Ferry Road, Jackfield.

There's a flood warning issued for Ironbridge. It normally has to get to 6m to start really worrying people, but the Dale End Park is already doing it's thing and is flooded in parts. https://t.co/3RkgraCanh — Jake Snr (@JakeSnr) June 15, 2019

Offices at Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury and Gravel Hill Lane have also been affected, along with low lying land and roads adjacent to the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

Advertising

Levels have also risen at the Cae Howel river gauge on the River Vyrnwy and flooding has affected properties and roads in and around Maesbrook and Melverley.

Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and levels are expected to remain high on the River Severn until tomorrow.

Advertising

Levels on the River Vyrnwy are also expected to remain high until this evening.

People are being urged to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

The Environment Agency says low level flood barriers remain in place at Frankwell.

Our Operations teams have been busy this morning, taking down Phase 2 of our Frankwell flood barriers in Shrewsbury. Low level Phase 1 barriers remain in place. Peak has now gone through the town. #TeamEA #FloodAware pic.twitter.com/nThcZogPx1 — Mark Bowers (@MarkBowersEA) June 15, 2019

See today's weather forecast here: