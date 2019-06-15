Advertising
Flood warnings in place for Shropshire as river levels expected to remain high
Multiple flood warnings and alerts are in place in Shropshire this morning.
The warnings, meaning flooding is expected, have been issued for the River Severn and the River Vyrnwy.
Further flood alerts, where flooding is possible, are in place for the River Severn; Rea Brook and Cound Brook; the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence; the Tern and Perry Catchments; the Upper Teme and the River Dee from Whitchurch to Chester.
River levels have risen at the Buildwas, Bridgnorth and Welshbridge river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall.
Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected from this morning.
Flooding is understood to be affecting properties and roads in and around Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth; Quatford Caravan Park and Ferry Road, Jackfield.
Offices at Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury and Gravel Hill Lane have also been affected, along with low lying land and roads adjacent to the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.
Levels have also risen at the Cae Howel river gauge on the River Vyrnwy and flooding has affected properties and roads in and around Maesbrook and Melverley.
Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and levels are expected to remain high on the River Severn until tomorrow.
Levels on the River Vyrnwy are also expected to remain high until this evening.
People are being urged to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.
The Environment Agency says low level flood barriers remain in place at Frankwell.
