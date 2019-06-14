Heating systems scam warning issued

The call comes during Scams Awareness 2019, running from June 10 to 23, a national campaign which aims to raise awareness of the types of fraud taking place and what individuals and families can do to protect themselves.

A recent survey revealed that more than 3,648 UK households fell victim to a scam in 2018, a 12 per cent increase from the previous year. The most common scams included bank and credit card, consumer and retail fraud.

In response Oftec, which represents the oil heating industry, has joined the Citizens Advice Scams Awareness campaign to provide local households with guidance on how to ensure a technician they employ is professionally qualified.

The advice includes asking to see an official ID badge which proves their professional credentials and double check with their professional registration body.

People are being warned to get multiple written quotes for the work and be cautious of accepting significantly cheaper options.

Other advice includes asking about previous work they have done, what types of heating systems they are qualified to service and checking for online reviews.

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to ask a family member, friend or contact Oftec (for oil heating) or GasSafe (for mains gas) for advice.