Police officer given final written warning

The warning, which has been given to PC Angus Nairn, 52, came after a public misconduct hearing that started on Monday, June 3, and concluded on Wednesday, June 5.

PC Nairn had completed 18 years' service as a constable, most recently based in local policing at Hindlip.

The hearing was conducted at the force's headquarters at Hindlip by Harry Ireland, an independent, legally qualified chair and follows an investigation by the Professional Standards Department of Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police.

The panel reviewed three allegations to assess whether the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

One of the allegations was proven, and two were not.

The allegation proven was that on May 3, 2017, PC Nairn used a computer to carry out a search that was not for an appropriate policing purpose and was carried out in breach of Data Protection Policy.

Supt Helena Bennett, head of professional standards department at the force, said: "The misconduct hearing found that the behaviour of Police Constable Angus Nairn breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to orders and instructions, confidentiality and discreditable conduct. His actions amounted to gross misconduct. It is for this reason he received a final written warning."

The force said the outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.