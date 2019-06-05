Pair escape blaze which leaves home severely damaged

The blaze started at the semi-detached home, in Billy Buns Lane, this morning.

Crews from Staffordshire and West Midlands stations attended the fire which started at shortly before 9am.

A man and a woman were already outside of the house as emergency services arrived.

Here is the scene in Billy Buns Lane currently, after a severe house started in the roof of a house this morning pic.twitter.com/PCb1dGZHN5 — Dayna Farrington (@DaynaF_Star) June 5, 2019

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the pair did not require treatment.

The roof of the house appeared to have collapsed with the ferocity of the flames.

Wombourne resident Maria Greenwood said: “You could see black thick smoke - it’s all you could see. We thought there were two houses involved.

“It must have taken a long time for the fire engines to arrive. There was a lot of people stood around watching.

Advertising

“It has completely gutted the roof of the property.”

Another neighbour added: “It’s such a shame to see.”

Billy Buns Lane was likely to be closed for several hours while an investigation into the blaze got under way.

Another neighbour added: “I drove past earlier and it was all ablaze.

Advertising

“I feel sorry for the family but I’m glad to hear they weren’t injured.”

Staffordshire Fire Service say investigations are now ongoing to find out the cause of the blaze. The fire was contained to the loft space and bathroom of the property pic.twitter.com/scmLBSr9xm — Dayna Farrington (@DaynaF_Star) June 5, 2019

Fire investigation officer Paul Shaw, from Staffordshire Fire Service, speaking at the scene said: “A man and a woman were in the property at the time.

"They were not injured. The fire is out now and our investigation is ongoing. We don’t know the cause of the fire at the moment.

"Crews are now working to make the roof safe."

Fire engines from Wolverhampton and Dudley stations joined Staffordshire colleagues from Codsall, Kinver and Brewood at the home.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the blaze which started in the roof of the property shortly before 9am pic.twitter.com/58c6DNmRYF — Dayna Farrington (@DaynaF_Star) June 5, 2019

Station manager Damien Armstrong, from Staffordshire Fire Service, added: "The damage has been contained in the loft area and bathroom of the house.

“We are now damping down any hotspots and making the roof safe.

“The occupiers escaped the fire unhurt.

“The road is likely to remain closed for the next few hours while we remain at the scene.

“We have called the British Red Cross’ fire emergency support service in to assist the occupiers.”