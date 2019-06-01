Telford & Wrekin's £108k Pride Fund is set to continue

Telford & Wrekin Council gives £2,000 to each of its 54 borough councillors from its Pride Fund to spend on projects that benefit residents.

Councillors are required to spend half of their allocation on environmental projects which complement the council’s Pride In Our Community scheme.

The remaining half is spent on projects which support health and wellbeing activities or programmes.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for communities, said: "“The Councillors’ Pride Fund provides a great opportunity for individual councillors to make a big difference to life in their wards without spending a large amount of money.

Delight

“It is a prime example of how a little can go a long way provided a bit of thought is applied to how the money is best spent.”

Examples of projects supported in the past year include purchase of a new football kit for Grange Park Primary School, in Grange Avenue, Stirchley; to buying IT equipment for Newport History Society to assist with writing a definitive history of the town and money for developing outside space at Silver Threads Hall, in Wellington Road, in Donnington.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "I am delighted that the Councillors’ Pride Fund is continuing for another year.

“Elected members all over the borough have used the money to benefit their local communities to excellent effect and I look forward to seeing that continue during the next 12 months.”

Projects are chosen by ward councillors and the council’s community participation team.