Swimmers take the plunge for 'Georgia' appeal

Members of Wellington Swimming Club will take to Lake Windermere, in Cumbria, next weekend and chose to support the trust that supports young people being active.

Melissa Ward-Bevan on behalf of the club said: "The trust is close to some of the swimmers' hearts and they felt it was apt to swim for what this stands for.

"Most of the swimmers have never experienced swimming open water and are looking forward to this new exciting challenge. The swimmers' ages range from nine years old through to over 21, swimming a variety of distances – 250m through to 5km.

Georgia Williams

"The younger swimmers have to be accompanied by a parent, which has made for some interesting practices as the children are better skilled in the water."

The club is raising money online at https://bit.ly/2QCDgWW

The Georgia Williams Trust was set up by Lynette Williams in memory of her daughter Georgia who was killed in May 2013. Jamie Reynolds was sentenced to a full life term in prison for her murder.

The trust grants funding and supports projects that provide opportunities for outdoor activities and adventures for young people.