Stability fears over plan for care home

Care Home Developments Ltd has lodge plans to build the three-storey home, and Telford and Wrekin Council planning officers are recommending the designs be given the green light.

The site, off Shifnal Road, was previously a quarry, and has been levelled and treated for Japanese knotweed.

This history has led the parish and the ward’s borough councillor to raise concerns about the suitability of the ground in the area.

A report, due to be discussed by the planning committee on Wednesday, says: “This application seeks full planning permission for a 71-bed care home together with associated access, 27 parking spaces, landscaping and infrastructure.”

Planning permission for similar facilities on the site has been granted in 2012 and 2017 but never completed. The 2012 permission has since expired.

The report continues: “The site has been cleared and levelled by the applicant, largely in order to remove the presence of Japanese knotweed from the site.”

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council has objected. Among its objections, it and expresses “serious concerns for the stability of the rear bank”.

Ward councillor Veronica Fletcher has objected and “called in” the application, meaning it will be referred to the planning committee.

The report says that Councillor Fletcher is concerned “the topography of the site has a steep bank on the west side; without stabilisation it would create a danger to residents and adjoining properties”.

Council planning officers recommend the nine-member planning committee approves the proposal, but recommend they impose conditions about how the site is landscaped.

“It is for the developer to ensure that any retaining feature has been designed by a suitably-qualified structural engineer”.

Highways officers also request a £5,000 contribution towards parking restrictions in the area, to make up for the fact that the number of parking spaces proposed will probably not be enough for the home’s employees and visitors.

“Based on the proposals put forward including the number of staff, this would equate to 39 parking spaces being necessary,” the report says.

“The applicant is 12 spaces short of meeting the local authority’s car parking standards.”