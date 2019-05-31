Kennels business set to get green light

Applicant Niki Greensil wants to turn a former barn at Whitecross Farm in Broughton near Claverley into a four-bedroom home and a pets' business.

And Shropshire Council’s south planning committee has recommended the plans are approved at a meeting next week despite concerns from the parish council, which says it is not in keeping with the area.

Sara Jones, case officer for the council, said: “This application proposes the conversion of an existing building to a residential dwelling and of a stable block to form a boarding kennels.

“The scheme includes the subdivision of the internal space to provide a lounge, kitchen and two bedrooms on the ground floor and a hall and staircase which would lead to two additional bedrooms within the roof space created with the installation of three dormer windows and three roof lights.

“The kennels would comprise of a mix of two and three dog kennels.

“A DIY livery business has operated from the site for some time.

“In support of the application, the applicant states that she proposes to live on site to monitor the dogs on a regular basis and that the applicant needs to live in close proximity to the kennels in order to meet the individual health, safety and welfare of each dog.

Ownership

Advertising

“In respect to the viability of the business it is unlikely that many dog owners would be content to leave their dog in the care of someone who was not around to check on their dog between the hours of 6pm and 8am.

“The applicant also intends to offer day boarding at the kennels in order to support potential clients who use the Halfpenny Green Airport and/or visit the area during cycle or other events.”

She added: “It would appear that Whitecross farm has been split up and sold off over the last few years and is now in three different ownerships; the farmhouse, 10 acres and stables and the adjacent field belonging to a local farmer.”

The proposed development is earmarked for the land and stable site.

Advertising

She said Claverley Parish Council had objected on the grounds that as a kennelling business it is not agricultural and therefore can’t be supported.

The council also says there is no mention of soundproofing in the plans.

However, councillors have been recommended to back the scheme.

The meeting will be held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on June 4 at 2pm.