Homes plan for old station re-submitted

Dave Hinton was successfully granted outline planning permission for a residential development, in Pant, in June 2016.

But the time limit to begin building the homes is set to expire, so Mr Hinton has resubmitted his plans, which will see around three homes built east of Station Road.

In his resubmission, Mr Hinton said: “This is an outline planning application for a residential development with all matters reserved.

“It is effectively an application for the renewal of an extant planning permission.

“The number of dwellings to be built is not specified but in this location, up to three detached dwellings would be appropriate.

“The dwellings would be of conventional construction with good, private amenity space and safe access.

“The application site is an irregular, almost triangular parcel of land extending on the eastern side of Station Road. It was the site of the former Pant Railway Station.

“It is surrounded by housing and has the canal running at a lower level. It is relatively flat and covered in grass and weeds such that its development would improve the general appearance of the area for the benefit of the wider community.”

He added: “The site is environmentally, economically and socially sustainable.

“It is located within the village, where a wide range of services and facilities are available.

“Schools, shops, places of employment and public transport are very accessible as are links to other parts of the county, Mid Wales, the Midlands and North West.

“Although the design and construction of the dwellings is not yet known, they will meet current building regulations standards.”

Mr Hinton concluded: “On completion, the development will significantly enhance the housing stock of the village.”

It will be decided on by Shropshire Council in the coming weeks.