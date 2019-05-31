Advertising
Firefighters tackle arson attack on car in Wellington
Firefighters doused a car blaze after the vehicle was deliberately set alight in Wellington.
A crew from the town were called to the scene at the junction of Arleston Avenue and Windsor Road shortly after midnight.
They arrived to discover 50 per cent of the car engulfed in flames and smoke.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service also sent an operations officer to the scene and said that an investigation subsequently revealed that the car had been deliberately set on fire.
The crew used a hose and breathing gear to put out the blaze.
The brigade posted an appeal on social media network Twitter for anyone with information about the incident to telephone Wellington Police Station on 101.
