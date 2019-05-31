Firefighters tackle arson attack on car in Wellington

A crew from the town were called to the scene at the junction of Arleston Avenue and Windsor Road shortly after midnight.

They arrived to discover 50 per cent of the car engulfed in flames and smoke.

At 00.08hrs today @SFRS_Wellington crews were called to a car on fire in Arleston Avenue Wellington. Fire Investigation called out and confirmed it was deliberate. If you have any information call @WellingtonCops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800555111 @ShropshireStar — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) May 31, 2019

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service also sent an operations officer to the scene and said that an investigation subsequently revealed that the car had been deliberately set on fire.

The crew used a hose and breathing gear to put out the blaze.

The brigade posted an appeal on social media network Twitter for anyone with information about the incident to telephone Wellington Police Station on 101.