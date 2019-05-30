Houses can be built near Oswestry 'rat-run'

The development for the site, in Middleton Road, was given the nod despite concerns by councillors that the narrow road is a motorists' “rat-run”.

Members the north Shropshire planning committee earlier this month voted unanimously in favour of the proposal for four dwellings within the boundary of a dwelling known as Oakfield.

Three new four-bedroom houses are proposed for the quarter-acre site on the west boundary of a field currently proposed to have 150 new homes built on it as part of the unrelated Oswestry Sustainable Urban Development plan.

Principal planning officer Philip Mullineux told councillors their decision on the Oakfield homes would not prejudice the larger scheme.

A committee report also stated that Oswestry Town Council objected to the Oakfield plans submitted by Roger Roberts, due to concerns about the loss of trees and hedges.

“The additional traffic onto a busy road would increase concerns regarding safety,” the report states.

“The entrance/exit onto the site is on a bend. This, again, raises concerns regarding road safety.”

But at the committee meeting, Councillor Paul Wynn pointed out that no-one had come to voice the objections in person, which he described as “disappointing”. “This means they can’t be that bothered about it,” he added.

Principal planning officer Philip Mullineux said he visited Middleton Road and confirmed it is “very narrow”, but widens towards Oswestry.

He said that one tree near the road was subject to a tree preservation order which would complicate any attempt to widen it.

He added that neither Shropshire Council’s tree officer or its highways department objected to the application. The planning committee voted to approve it.