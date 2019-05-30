55 homes earmarked for Telford pasture land

Telford and Wrekin Council and Homes England have jointly applied for outline permission for the homes in Rough Park, Woodside.

A planners’ report acknowledges public concern that more homes will worsen traffic problems, in Newcomen Way, but says a study found the new residents would generate “minimal” extra queues and delays.

Planning officers recommend councillors vote to grant outline permission.

A report before the planning committee says: “The application site comprises 4.22 hectares of agricultural pasture land located in the Rough Park area of Woodside.

“The site sits to the east of Castle Green Cemetery and to the south east of the Rough Park Local Nature Reserve. It is accessed from Newcomen Way to the north.”

The report states that 11 public objections have been received, including concerns about “increased traffic in the wider area” and the view that “Newcomen Way is already too busy”.

The report further states: “It is noted that a number of representations raise concerns regarding the means of access, potential impacts on the road network, the need for a second access and the requirement for a pedestrian crossing on Woodside Avenue.

“The council’s Highways Officer has considered the proposal, which is supported by a full transport assessment.

“The transport assessment found the proposal would generate approximately 28 traffic movements in the morning peak and 26 in the evening peak, and junction capacity assessments indicate the Woodside Avenue / Newcomen Way roundabout will continue to operate within the normal design threshold for capacity with minimum queueing and delays.

“Highways officers concur with the findings of the assessment and do not therefore consider there to be any justification to provide a second vehicular access directly onto Woodside Avenue.”

The site spans territory covered by both Madeley Town Council and The Gorge Parish Council. Both local council support the application, subject to some conditions, but are “disappointed the TA concludes that no controlled pedestrian crossing is needed”.

The report says the site, known as “Rough Park 3” in the Madeley Neighbourhood Development Plan, is allocated for residential development “in the region of 50 units”.

“The proposal will provide up to 55 units, which is five more than the MNDP allocation,” it adds.

“However, the indicative plan submitted demonstrates that such a number could be accommodated without appearing cramped or overdeveloped.”

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning committee will discuss the proposal when it meets on June 5.