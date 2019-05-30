Glamping pods win council approval

The pods will be built at Birch Hill Caravan Park at The Cross, Ellesmere, after the owners were given planning consent by Shropshire Council officers.

In the application, owner Ian Kelly, said: “Birch Hill is a certified caravan site which has been operating very successfully since 1982.

“It comprises of Birch Hill House, some surrounding agricultural land and a series of outbuildings which are used as an office, for storage and garaging.

“It is located on the outskirts of Ellesmere and is accessed off the road to Penley.

“The site is open all year with permission for five caravans, although it is very popular and potential customers regularly have to be turned away.

Significance

“We wish to build on the popularity of the site and offer camping in a small number of glamping pods.

“The application is for seven pods, although they will be introduced in phases and it is probably that only six pods will eventually be sited.”

Advertising

Mr Kelly added: “Two different styles of pod will be provided to cater for the individual needs of visitors and particularly to cater for people with mobility limitations.

“One pod will be sited in the garden and the others will be sited in the field next to Birch Hill, alongside the outbuildings where they will naturally merge with the boundary hedging.”

He added: “A new deciduous hedge will be planted in front of the pods so they will be completely screened and never visible to the landscape.”

Mr Kelly said the caravan site “makes a significant contribution to the local economy and is recognised as one of the best tourism facilities in the county.”

He said this is backed up by an invitation to a royal reception at Windsor Castle for his work.