Advertising
County Lines: Six burglary suspects arrested in road swoop
Six people travelling in two vehicles have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in north Shropshire.
Officers from West Mercia Police swooped after the convoy was spotted in the county in the early hours today.
The force's Operational Policing Unit posted on Twitter: "Two vehicles stung in convoy in north Shropshire. Six in custody on suspicion of burglary offences across several counties."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment