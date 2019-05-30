Menu

County Lines: Six burglary suspects arrested in road swoop

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Six people travelling in two vehicles have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in north Shropshire.

Vehicles used by the suspects

Officers from West Mercia Police swooped after the convoy was spotted in the county in the early hours today.

The force's Operational Policing Unit posted on Twitter: "Two vehicles stung in convoy in north Shropshire. Six in custody on suspicion of burglary offences across several counties."

