Menu

Advertising

Arrests as stolen vehicles spotted on the move in Whitchurch

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A banned driver has been caught behind the wheel of a stolen car in Whitchurch.

Stolen Audi

The white car was recovered when police on patrol pulled it over on Friday.

In a Twitter post West Mercia's operational patrol unit stated: "Stolen Audi from West Mids stopped, driver also disqualified, arrested - custody awaits".

The unit also revealed that officers found a caravan stolen from Yorkshire and a car thought to have been recorded scrapped by the DVLA being driven also in Whitchurch on May 22.

Stolen caravan

The force said three people were arrested and put in custody for theft and drug drive offences as a result.

News Crime Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News