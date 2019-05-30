Arrests as stolen vehicles spotted on the move in Whitchurch

The white car was recovered when police on patrol pulled it over on Friday.

In a Twitter post West Mercia's operational patrol unit stated: "Stolen Audi from West Mids stopped, driver also disqualified, arrested - custody awaits".

The unit also revealed that officers found a caravan stolen from Yorkshire and a car thought to have been recorded scrapped by the DVLA being driven also in Whitchurch on May 22.

Stolen caravan

The force said three people were arrested and put in custody for theft and drug drive offences as a result.