Pins are found strewn across roads in Shropshire village

Chairman of Badger Parish Council, Councillor Terry Lipscombe, claims pins may have been deliberately left on roads in the village near Bridgnorth to put off cyclists.

He claims objects were spotted on three separate occasions.

He said one incident resulted in a woman finding 27 pins stuck in her car tyre, and that he found about 150 pins on a road just outside the village on Saturday.

"Once could be an accident, twice is a strange occurrence, but having found pins on three separate occasions suggests that someone is trying to damage cyclists and their bikes," he added.

"I don't know if it's a problem in other locations popular with cyclists or whether it's a Badger resident doing it here, but the pins are usually out early on Saturday morning which is the most popular time for cyclists in the area," the councillor said.