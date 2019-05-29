Appeal after teenager is attacked in Telford

Now police investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses after the 16-year-old boy was set upon on a footpath off Southwater Way near the Asda superstore,

The boy's mobile phone was damaged during the incident which happened at about 2pm on May 4.

The suspect, who is believed to be mainly responsible, was with a group of youths.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time and who may have seen what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information should phone West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 598s 070519.