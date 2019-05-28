Joy as charity hits £1.25m target

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund had been planning to mark its 40th anniversary date of June 5 with news that the target had been reached but thanks to the support of residents, organisations and businesses they have been able to make the announcement sooner.

Hundreds of well-wishers have supported the appeal and the final boost was given by funds raised at two the Sponsored Ruby Walk at Lake Vyrnwy, organised by the Lewis-Jones family, and the Scott & Newman Ltd Centenary Celebration event at Ludlow Racecourse.

Funds raised will be used to support projects promoting cancer prevention and early diagnosis, excellent treatment delivered locally, and living well with and beyond cancer.

These include diagnostic equipment, wellbeing programmes, and the first ever Lingen Davies Oncology Nurse Specialists, who support patients throughout their treatment.

The fund's chair of trustees Mandy Thorn said: “I am extremely grateful to everyone who has supported this appeal. We had a very challenging target and once again our amazing community has pulled together and helped us get there. The funds raised by the incredible people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales will make a huge difference to people living with cancer here in our community.”

Its was founded in 1979 by former Mayor of Shrewsbury Bernard Lingen and accountant Frank Davies, with the initial aim of raising funds to establish a radiotherapy service in Shropshire for the first time.

Since then, the charity has continued to raise funds to support local cancer services.

Lingen Davies chief executive Naomi Atkin added: “Even though we have hit our target, we are not stopping now. We have recently agreed to fund - tools to support diagnosis of lung cancers, and funds raised now will go towards this project.

"Lung Cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK, and around 350 people are diagnosed with it in our region each year.

"Please, continue to support Lingen Davies. We are committed to making a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, and we can only do that with you support. Thank you, everyone, for all your hard work towards this appeal, and here’s to the next 40 years.”

For more information about Lingen Davies Cancer Fund go to lingendavies.co.uk.