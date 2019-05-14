Catching some rays as sun bathes Shropshire

After promising conditions over the weekend and clear blue skies yesterday, temperatures are expected to peak today at around 21C (69F).

It is the brightest spell the region has seen since the warm Easter bank holiday and could offer a taste of what is to come.

But unfortunately it will only be a short burst of sunshine with cloud cover expected to bring cooler conditions heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to around 14C (57C) by Saturday when there will be a decidedly cooler feel in the air.

Watch the Met Office forecast:

Tuesday morning forecast 14/05/19

Met Officer forecaster Martin Bowles said: “We are expecting sunny days today and tomorrow. It will start off cold but will then rapidly warm up. It will be pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine today and tomorrow. Temperatures will reach about 20C (68F) or 21C (69F) tomorrow, which is well above average. The average for this time of year is about 15C (59F). On Thursday it is expected to be dry but it will be cloudier and a bit breezier, with temperatures around 17C (62.6F) or 18C (64.4F).

“On Friday there are expected to be some showers and strong winds.”

During the fine weather Star photographer Tim Thursfield captured a reflective moment for one fisherman on the lake at Patshull Park in Pattingham, with the trees mirrored on the perfectly still waters.