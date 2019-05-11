Search goes on for our baby and Toddler of the Year

The Shropshire Star launched its Baby and Toddler of the Year competition last week and parents flocked to Shrewsbury on Thursday to see if their baby had what it takes.

Kelly Baker brought along her 10-month-old twins Olivia and Arianna, as well as her two-year-old son Connor to be photographed at the Darwin Shopping Centre.

She said: "I've never entered before and I'd come into town to do some shopping with my mum and thought why not.

"I know I am biased but they are very cute and Olivia has a really cheeky smile so I think we've got a good chance."

Entry is free and open to parents and guardians within the Shropshire Star circulation area with a child aged five or under.

A photographer will be on the bottom floor of the shopping centre, opposite QVC, every day until Saturday, May 18, apart from May 12. Sessions will run from 9.30am-4.30pm.

They will also be at Telford Shopping Centre from Monday, May 20 to Wednesday, May 29, between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Sessions on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 will be at a slightly different time of 10.30am-4pm.

Parents can bring their children to be photographed and will then be invited back to choose their best picture. The children will be split into four age categories – 0-9 months, 10-18 months, 19-35 months and 3-5 years.

There will be a £500 prize for the winner in each category and a further £250 for the overall winner with the most votes.

The photographs will be featured in the Shropshire Star on Thursday, June 27 and on our website.

Once you’ve picked your favourite, cut out the special vote tokens which will be printed each day in the Shropshire Star until Saturday, July 27 and complete a Voting Tokens Return Form. The deadline for returning tokens is Friday, August 2 and the winners will be announced later that month.

Visit baby.shropshirestar.com