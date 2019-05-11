It's beginning to feel a lot more like spring

It could begin to feel more like spring this weekend for residents across the region as the showers begin to subside and the temperatures rise to the mid-teens.

Shropshire will see high temperatures of 14C today, which will rise to 15 degrees on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Overall Sunday is expected to have the best weather over the weekend as the recent rain showers begin to calm down.

This is a substantial rise for the region that experienced highs of eight or nine degrees of the last few days.

Despite the daytime temperatures improving, residents could see a frost tonight as the night time figures are below average for this time of year, reaching lows of four degrees.

Spokesman for the Met Office Richard Miles said: "As with most of the country the West Midlands will see mild and more pleasant weather over the weekend.

"It's expected to fall into the mid-teens making it pleasant in the sun, which will continue into next week.

"It will still be chilly at night though, which could see a frost on Saturday night as the air is still quite chilly and below average for this time of year.

"People might see some scattered showers throughout Saturday, which will be isolated at times, and they may also appear overnight.

"By Sunday it's expected to be sunny throughout."

The rising temperatures will then continue into next week as summertime grips the region.

Shropshire is expecting to see consistent temperatures of 17 degrees from Monday to Thursday.